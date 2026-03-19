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Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.8, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.34% jump in NIFTY and a 8.98% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.8, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.13% on the day, quoting at 23270.2. The Sensex is at 75060.42, down 2.14%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has slipped around 3.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36141.95, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 184.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 259.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.8, up 1.2% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 14.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.34% jump in NIFTY and a 8.98% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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