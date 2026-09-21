Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on 18 September 2026 struck gas at deepwater well MN-DW18-1-H-D in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin, off the Odisha coast, under the Samudra Manthan initiative. The well drilled to a target depth (TD) of 1,623 metres recorded the gas strike at 1,441-1,452 metre interval.

The well is located approximately 43 km off Konark and is the first well in the Mahanadi Basin under the campaign. Its relative proximity to the coast offers potential for early monetisation, subject to further appraisal, and commercial evaluation.