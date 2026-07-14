Oil surges as Middle East tensions rattle markets; AI chip stocks lead Wall Street sell-off

Brent crude jumped 9.6% as Strait of Hormuz disruptions fueled inflation fears, while Nvidia, Micron and other AI chip stocks slid, dragging global markets lower and pushing Treasury yields higher.

Oil prices jumped Monday following a weekend of attacks in the Middle East, while more losses for computer chip companies and other winners of the artificial-intelligence boom dragged stock markets lower.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% coming off its fourth winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 138 points (0.3%) and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.6%.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed 9.6% to $83.30 after the United States and Iran each said the Strait of Hormuz is under its control. Fighting in the region has kept oil tankers from using the strait to deliver crude to customers from the Persian Gulf, which drives up fuel prices worldwide. The gains for oil prices accelerated immediately after President Donald Trump said hes reinstating a blockade to prevent tankers carrying Iranian oil from using the strait. He also called for 20% payments on all cargo shipped through it to reimburse the United States for providing protection in the area. Brents price, though, remains well below its wartime peak of nearly $120 per barrel for its most actively traded contract.

Nvidia fell 3.5% because its the largest stock on Wall Street by value thanks to the euphoria around AI, it was the single heaviest weight on the S&P 500. Chip stocks like Micron Technology helped lead the way lower. Micron fell 4.4%, eating into what had been a stellar rise of 243.1% for the year so far. Real profits are behind the rise because the AI rush has created surging demand for computer memory and other computing building blocks but worries are rising that stock prices have shot too high and that the demand may not be sustainable if AI doesnt deliver as much profit and productivity as expected. Other areas of the AI industry held up a bit better, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.s shares in Taiwan rose 1%. The chipmaker said its revenue in June soared nearly 68% from a year earlier, bringing its total revenue growth for the first half of the year to 35.6% from a year earlier.

In Asia, the swings were sharper, beyond South Koreas plunge. Stocks fell 2.1% in Shanghai, and Japans Nikkei 225 dropped 1.9% The days losses began in Asia, where South Koreas Kospi index dropped 8.9%. That included a 15.4% plunge for SK Hynixs stock in Seoul, the worst since it began trading in 1997. In the bond market, Treasury yields rose with the price of oil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.61% from 4.56% late Friday and from just 3.97% before the war with Iran began. Yields have risen worldwide on worries about expensive oil and high inflation, which could push the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates. Higher rates can keep a lid on inflation but they also slow the economy and hurt prices for all kinds of investments.