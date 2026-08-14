OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 86.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 45.81 croreNet profit of OK Play India declined 86.15% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 45.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.8141.19 11 OPM %18.2113.62 -PBDT4.604.10 12 PBT0.120.74 -84 NP0.090.65 -86
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