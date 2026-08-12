Ola Electric announces MHI revision in timeline extension for its cell biz

Unlocking PLI incentive of up to Rs 7,240 cr

Ola Electric Mobility today announced that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Government of India, has approved revised timelines under the ACC Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), its wholly owned subsidiary.

The MHI revision is much more than a timeline extension. The approval secures a full five year PLI window through CY2031 for Ola Electric's 20 GWh allocation and unlocks up to Rs 7,240 crore in cumulative PLI incentives.

Disbursements will be made quarterly, beginning next quarter, creating a recurring incentive stream as Ola Electric scales its cell business.