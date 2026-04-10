Ola Electric climbs on strong momentum, rises 36% in three sessions

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility jumped 7.71% to Rs 39.14, extending gains for a third consecutive session.

The stock has rallied 35.86% over the past three sessions and has surged 84.54% from its record low of Rs 21.21 hit on 2 March 2026, indicating a sharp improvement in investor sentiment.

The recent momentum follows a series of positive developments. The company announced the readiness of its indigenously developed 46100 format LFP battery cell, marking progress in its battery innovation roadmap.

Ola Electric is also scaling up its gigafactory operations and expanding battery manufacturing capacity. It recently reduced prices of its flagship Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh electric motorcycle, supported by improved cost efficiencies from higher cell production.