Ola Electric drops as losses persist despite improving gross margins

Ola Electric Mobility dropped 4.36% to Rs 35.33 after the company reported weak Q4 FY26 performance despite improvement in gross margins, operating efficiency and cash flow.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 500 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 487 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 56.6% YoY and 43.6% QoQ to Rs 265 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Gross profit stood at Rs 102 crore in Q4 FY26, up 21.4% YoY and down 36.6% QoQ. Gross margin improved sharply to 38.5% from 13.7% in Q4 FY25 and 34.3% in Q3 FY26. The company said the improvement was driven by vertical integration, Gen 3 platform maturity and better pricing architecture.

Adjusted operating EBITDA loss stood at Rs 326 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rs 323 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 760 crore in Q4 FY25. Operating expenses declined 50.83% to Rs 383 crore from Rs 779 crore a year ago. Deliveries during FY26 stood at 1,73,794 units, down 43.55% compared with 3,07,846 units in FY25. Q4 FY26 deliveries came in at 20,256 units. The company said Q4 FY26 was its first operating cash flow positive quarter, with consolidated cash flow from operations at Rs 91 crore against an outflow of Rs 291 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 523 crore in Q3 FY26. Free cash flow improved to negative Rs 131 crore from negative Rs 625 crore a year ago and negative Rs 729 crore sequentially.

Ola Electric said service operations stabilised during the quarter. Average service turnaround time reduced by 88% from around nine days in October 2025 to nearly one day in March 2026. Service backlog reduced from 14 days to six days, while same-day closures improved to nearly 87%. The company said April registrations rose 20% month-on-month to 12,166 units despite the broader electric two-wheeler industry declining over 22%. Ola added that it now holds around 50% market share in the electric motorcycle segment, with bikes contributing 15% of April gross orders. Ola Electric also said installation of its Gigafactory expansion to 6 GWh is largely complete, with commercialization expected by the end of the current quarter. The company expects Q1 FY27 orders of 40,000-45,000 units and has guided for consolidated revenue of Rs 500-550 crore for the quarter.

The automotive segment remained the key contributor to Ola Electric Mobility in Q4 FY26, while the cell business continued to remain in investment mode. The automotive segment reported revenue from operations of Rs 264 crore in Q4 FY26, down 56.8% YoY and 43.5% QoQ. Gross margin improved sharply to 38.3% from 13.8% in Q4 FY25 and 33.8% in Q3 FY26. Adjusted operating EBITDA loss stood at Rs 213 crore compared with a loss of Rs 167 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 612 crore in Q4 FY25. The automotive business generated positive cash flow from operations of Rs 213 crore in Q4 FY26 against an outflow of Rs 444 crore in Q3 FY26. Free cash flow turned positive at Rs 173 crore compared with a negative Rs 505 crore in Q3 FY26.

Meanwhile, the cell segment reported revenue from operations of Rs 4 crore in Q4 FY26, unchanged YoY and down 55.6% QoQ from Rs 9 crore in Q3 FY26. The segment posted a gross loss of Rs 3 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a gross profit of Rs 3 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 4 crore in Q3 FY26. Gross margin stood at negative 75% in Q4 FY26 versus 79.3% in Q4 FY25 and 42.3% in Q3 FY26. Adjusted operating EBITDA loss for the cell business stood at Rs 42 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rs 53 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 36 crore in Q4 FY25. The segment reported a net loss of Rs 82 crore during the quarter versus Rs 89 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 53 crore in Q4 FY25.