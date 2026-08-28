Ola Electric launches all-new S1Z powered by its indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology

Ola Electric Mobility today announced the launch of the all-new S1Z, the first scooter range in India to bring the company's indigenously developed Bharat Cell LFP technology to the mass market. The S1Z brings Ola's indigenous 46 series LFP cell platform technology, developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory, to its most accessible scooter range, for the country's largest EV buying segment.

The S1Z has been designed around a simple belief that customers in the value segment should never have to compromise on technology, safety or performance. With the introduction of indigenous LFP chemistry, Ola is redefining expectations of what an accessible electric scooter can offer while advancing its vision of building India's EV ecosystem from the cell upwards.

Available in 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants, at an introductory pricing of ₹79,999 and ₹99,999 (ex showroom), respectively, the S1Z demonstrates how Ola's vertically integrated EV ecosystem is translating into tangible customer value. The 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants can deliver a range of up to 179 kms and 301 kms respectively (IDC). By developing and manufacturing its Bharat Cell LFP technology in-house, Ola Electric has been able to significantly lower battery coststhe single largest cost component of an electric vehicle, making next generation battery technology accessible at mass-market price points. The S1Z is the first proof of this strategy, bringing safer, longer-lasting LFP chemistry to millions of Indian riders without compromising on affordability.