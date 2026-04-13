Ola Electric launches new scooter S1 X+ 5.2 kWh With 4680 Bharat Cells

Ola Electric today announced the launch of the new S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell. With this, the company is bringing its advanced in-house cell technology to the mass market, making long range EV scooters accessible for every Indian.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,29,999 valid till 15th April, S1 X+ 5.2 kWh marks a major milestone in Ola Electric's journey to drive adoption of high-performance EV technology at scale. This move underscores Ola Electric's vertical integration across cell development, battery pack engineering, and vehicle manufacturing, enabling it to rapidly scale breakthrough technology across segments.