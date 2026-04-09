ITI Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2026.

ITI Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 16.11% to Rs 35.17 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 263.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd surged 12.35% to Rs 299.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd spiked 11.90% to Rs 232.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.9 lakh shares in the past one month. Sterlite Technologies Ltd jumped 8.82% to Rs 218.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.97 lakh shares in the past one month.