ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2026.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd crashed 4.54% to Rs 37.46 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 97.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 169.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 4.39% to Rs 1370.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24571 shares in the past one month. Radico Khaitan Ltd lost 4.23% to Rs 3205.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38405 shares in the past one month. Natco Pharma Ltd plummeted 3.72% to Rs 1058.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65481 shares in the past one month.