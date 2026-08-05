For potential BESS deployment of up to 20 GWh

Ola Electric Mobility today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axis Energy outlining the potential deployment of up to 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems by 2032.

The MoU is the first large-scale partnership for Ola Mahashakti, Ola's forthcoming energy storage platform for commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications, scheduled to launch on 15 August. The partnership is an early demonstration of the scale of demand Mahashakti can address. It establishes utility-scale BESS as a significant new growth avenue for Ola.

Axis Energy is building one of India's largest pipelines of storage-backed renewable projects. The company has secured grid approvals for over 3,750 MW Projects in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and has a strong pipeline of ~3500 MW. These projects, spanning Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), hybrid, and other non-solar configurations, will require large-scale BESS to improve renewable energy integration, enhance grid reliability, and deliver firm, round-the-clock clean energy.