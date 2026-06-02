Ola Electric slips as company launches QIP, sets floor price at Rs 37.74

Ola Electric Mobility fell 1.34% to Rs 39 after the electric vehicle maker announced the launch of a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise funds from institutional investors.

The company's Fund Raising Committee, at its meeting held on 1 June 2026, approved the opening of the issue and adopted the preliminary placement document and application form to be circulated to eligible qualified institutional buyers.

The committee also approved a floor price of Rs 37.74 per equity share for the issue. The floor price is at 3.23% to the ruling market price and it is at a discount of 4.53% to the previous session's closing price of Rs 39.53.

Ola Electric said it may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to regulatory provisions and shareholder approval obtained in November 2025. The final issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers. The company has fixed 1 June 2026 as the relevant date for determining the floor price of the QIP. The fundraising exercise follows approvals granted by the company's board in October 2025 and by shareholders through a special resolution passed in November 2025. Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells.