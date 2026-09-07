Ola Electric to raise funds up to Rs 1,500 crore via equity route

Ola Electric Mobility said that its board has approved a proposal to raise funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore through one or more equity-based fundraising mechanisms.

Offering further details, the company said that the funds would be raised through the issue of equity shares or securities that can be converted into or exchanged for equity shares.

The fundraise could be carried out through one or more permitted routes, including a further public offer, rights issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), private placement, or other permissible methods.

Ola Electric Mobility is an electric vehicle manufacturer with vertically integrated capabilities across EVs, battery cells and related technologies. The company operates its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and a battery innovation centre in Bengaluru focused on cell and battery technology.