OLAELEC receives BIS certification for its indigenously developed LFP 46100 cell

Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ola Electric, today announced that it has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification under IS 16046 (Part 2):2018 / IEC 62133-2:2017 for its indigenously developed LFP 46100 cylindrical cell.

With this achievement, Ola Electric becomes the first Indian company to receive BIS certification for an indigenously developed cell in the 46100 format, marking another significant milestone in India's journey towards advanced battery manufacturing and energy independence.

In addition to BIS certification, the LFP 46100 cell has successfully qualified under IS 16893 Parts 2 and 3 and UN 38.3 standards, confirming that the cell has completed the prescribed electrical, mechanical, environmental, reliability, abuse, and transportation-safety evaluations. Developed with significant localization across materials, components, engineering, and manufacturing processes, the LFP 46100 demonstrates Ola Electric's growing ability to develop, qualify, and industrialize advanced cell technologies within India.