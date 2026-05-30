Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 164.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.62% to Rs 644.72 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 164.38% to Rs 55.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.62% to Rs 644.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.79% to Rs 177.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 2312.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1801.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.