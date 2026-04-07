Sobek Auto India (OLX India), a material wholly owned subsidiary of the company, today announced the appointment of Varun Sanghi as Non Executive Chairman.

Sanghi has been associated with CarTrade Tech Limited for over a decade and currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer, where he has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and driving key growth initiatives across the group.

Over the years, Sanghi has played a pivotal role across multiple areas, including corporate finance, business development, product development and strategic investments. He was a key member of the leadership team involved in the acquisition of OLX India in 2023 and has since been instrumental in leading post-integration initiatives, accelerating growth and building the platform at scale. He also leads CarTrade Labs, the company's innovation and technology hub, focused on building next-generation digital solutions and driving product innovation.