Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.72% to Rs 99.01 croreNet profit of Olympia Industries rose 55.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.72% to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales99.0174.60 33 OPM %2.042.55 -PBDT1.090.82 33 PBT0.790.52 52 NP0.620.40 55
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