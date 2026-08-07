Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.72% to Rs 99.01 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 55.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.72% to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.99.0174.602.042.551.090.820.790.520.620.40

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