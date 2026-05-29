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Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 72.67 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 72.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.46% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 314.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 282.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales72.6765.68 11 314.76282.47 11 OPM %2.342.79 -2.252.58 - PBDT0.990.65 52 3.592.63 37 PBT0.780.43 81 2.561.77 45 NP0.420.39 8 1.801.30 38

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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