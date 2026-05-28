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Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 149.54 crore

Net profit of Om Freight Forwarders declined 42.52% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 149.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.16% to Rs 16.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 476.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales149.54123.38 21 476.92490.14 -3 OPM %4.749.21 -5.857.70 - PBDT8.1711.71 -30 31.6139.46 -20 PBT5.529.21 -40 21.3829.54 -28 NP4.117.15 -43 16.0422.02 -27

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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