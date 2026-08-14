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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit rises 124.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit rises 124.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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Sales rise 104.75% to Rs 193.35 crore

Net profit of Om Freight Forwarders rose 124.62% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.75% to Rs 193.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales193.3594.43 105 OPM %5.845.86 -PBDT12.626.77 86 PBT9.854.27 131 NP7.303.25 125

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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