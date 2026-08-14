Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit rises 124.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.75% to Rs 193.35 crore

Net profit of Om Freight Forwarders rose 124.62% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.75% to Rs 193.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.193.3594.435.845.8612.626.779.854.277.303.25

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