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Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 56.32% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 160.10 crore

Net profit of Om Infra declined 56.32% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 160.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.73% to Rs 20.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.83% to Rs 500.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales160.10171.94 -7 500.06712.66 -30 OPM %9.83-9.47 -5.652.83 - PBDT16.12-4.93 LP 26.9634.03 -21 PBT14.76-6.29 LP 22.1328.41 -22 NP6.4614.79 -56 20.5635.90 -43

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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