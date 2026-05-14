Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 56.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 160.10 crore

Net profit of Om Infra declined 56.32% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 160.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.73% to Rs 20.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.83% to Rs 500.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.