Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OM Infra gains on securing irrigation infrastructure works under Gosikhurd Project

OM Infra gains on securing irrigation infrastructure works under Gosikhurd Project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

OM Infra added rose 1.34% to Rs 79.69 after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) MCC-Om has secured a contract from the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), Nagpur, for key irrigation infrastructure works.

The said work order, awarded under the Gosikhurd Project, has been issued by the Office of the Executive Engineer, Ghodazari Canal Division, Nagbhid.

The contract encompasses the construction of a lift irrigation scheme (LIS) designed to feed the Ghodazari Tank from RD 17213 m of the Ghodazari Branch Canal, an integral component of the Gosikhurd Project in Maharashtra.

The total value of this contract is Rs 32.17 crore. The project has to be executed within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

OM Infra is a leading infrastructure development company specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects for water management, engineering, and construction.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose 19.20% to Rs 124.37 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arvind SmartSpaces receives bookings over Rs 500 cr in 'Arvind Sylva - The Green Reserve'

Aditya Infotech hits the roof after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 3,648.43/ sh

Empower India Ltd Slips 4.63%

Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 1.17%

Lemon Tree opens its first property in Nashik

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchTrump TVMeesho Share PriceNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Next Story