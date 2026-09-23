OM Infra gains on securing irrigation infrastructure works under Gosikhurd Project

OM Infra added rose 1.34% to Rs 79.69 after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) MCC-Om has secured a contract from the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), Nagpur, for key irrigation infrastructure works.

The said work order, awarded under the Gosikhurd Project, has been issued by the Office of the Executive Engineer, Ghodazari Canal Division, Nagbhid.

The contract encompasses the construction of a lift irrigation scheme (LIS) designed to feed the Ghodazari Tank from RD 17213 m of the Ghodazari Branch Canal, an integral component of the Gosikhurd Project in Maharashtra.

The total value of this contract is Rs 32.17 crore. The project has to be executed within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.