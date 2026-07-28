Om Infra rallies after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 569-cr Chhattisgarh barrage project

Om Infra rose 8.69% to Rs 94.50 after the company said it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major infrastructure project floated by the Water Resources Department (WRD), Chhattisgarh.

The project involves the construction of the Mohmela Sirpur Barrage on the Mahanadi River in Arang tehsil of Raipur district, Chhattisgarh.

The scope of work includes the construction of the barrage, development of a pipe irrigation network, and operation and maintenance of the project for five years after the completion of construction. The contract is valued at Rs 568.98 crore.

Management Commentary, "We are highly encouraged to be declared the lowest bidder for this prestigious, modern irrigation infrastructure project. This project underscores Om Infra's deep execution capabilities in both complex civil engineeringlike barrage and hydro-mechanical worksand highly advanced micro-irrigation systems. This project will bring highly efficient, sustainable water management to the region.