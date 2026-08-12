Om Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 124.37 crore

Net profit of Om Infra reported to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 124.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.124.37104.348.15-0.728.95-0.297.88-1.3911.45-0.98

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