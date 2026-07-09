Om Power gains on securing Rs 82-cr turnkey contract from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company

Om Power Transmission added 3.16% to Rs 176.05 after it has received a turnkey contract worth Rs 82.17 crore, from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL).

The order involves the conversion of the existing 11 kV high-tension (HT) line and low-tension (LT) line network, including consumer service lines, into an underground cable network with a Ring Main System at Kaliabid Subdivision (Part-2) of Bhavnagar Circle.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed within 18 months from the commencement period of 45 days after receipt of the Notice of Award (NOA).

Om Power Transmission said the promoter group or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.