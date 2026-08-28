Om Power Transmission announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 12.78 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for laying, erection, testing and commissioning of 66 kV underground cables.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves laying, erection, testing and commissioning of 66 kV underground cables for various transmission lines.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

The company clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction. It added that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the contract.