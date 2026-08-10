Om Power Transmission announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for a contract worth Rs 24.03 crore.

The order involves the supply, laying, erection, testing and commissioning of 66 kV underground cables covering an approximate route length of 5.17 km.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of commencement. The company said the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

Om Power Transmission operates as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company focused on power transmission infrastructure.