Om Power Transmission gains on bagging Rs 19-cr transmission line order

Om Power Transmission rose 4.42% to Rs 189.95 after the company has secured a Letter of Award from SAEL Industries for the supply, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of a single-circuit 220 kV transmission line, valued at Rs 18.50 crore.

The project involves the commissioning of a single-circuit 220 kV transmission line on double-circuit towers connecting SAEL's proposed 240 MW solar power plant at Sipur to the Dhama Substation. The project is scheduled to be completed within eight months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

The company further clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.