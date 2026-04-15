Om Power Transmission IPO ends with 3.33 times subscription

The offer received bids for 1.99 crore shares as against 60.02 lakh shares on offer.

Om Power Transmission received bids for 1,99,71,260 shares as against 60,02,730 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 3.33 times.

The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 7.06 times, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 3.65 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 1.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 09 April 2026 and it closed on 13 April 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 166 and 175 per share.

The offer had included a fresh issue of 75.75 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 10 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each. The entire offer-for-sale portion had been made by the promoters: Kalpesh D. Patel (3.5 lakh shares), Kanubhai Patel (3.5 lakh shares), and Vasantkumar N. Patel (3 lakh shares).

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company had proposed to utilize Rs 11.2094 crore towards funding capital expenditure, Rs 25 crore towards repaying/prepaying in full or in part certain borrowings availed by the company, Rs 55 crore towards funding working capital requirements, and the balance for general corporate purposes. As of December 31, 2025, the company had total borrowings of Rs 38.4675 crore. Om Power Transmission is an EPC company in power transmission, promoted by Kalpesh Patel, Kanubhai Patel, and Vasantkumar Patel. Founded in 2011, it executes high-voltage lines (11400 kV), substations (up to 220 kV), and underground cabling, providing turnkey solutions including O&M. Primarily serving PSUs (~84% revenue), it operates mainly in Gujarat and has expanded to Rajasthan, Punjab, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Its order book stood at Rs 744.6 crore across 58 projects as of Dec 31, 2025.