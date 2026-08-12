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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 25.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Om Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 25.99% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.88% to Rs 121.63 crore

Net profit of Om Power Transmission rose 25.99% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.88% to Rs 121.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.6388.86 37 OPM %12.1513.54 -PBDT14.2911.10 29 PBT14.0210.75 30 NP10.528.35 26

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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