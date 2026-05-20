Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 36.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Om Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 36.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 67.20% to Rs 174.62 crore

Net profit of Om Power Transmission rose 36.48% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.20% to Rs 174.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.25% to Rs 40.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.74% to Rs 449.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.62104.44 67 449.16279.44 61 OPM %13.0917.50 -12.7112.76 - PBDT21.3917.21 24 52.2631.86 64 PBT22.1316.91 31 51.5030.67 68 NP16.6512.20 36 40.0222.08 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adcounty Media India standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 6.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

WSFX Global Pay reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story