Indo National Ltd, Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd, The Investment Trust of India Ltd and Allied Digital Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2026.

Indo National Ltd, Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd, The Investment Trust of India Ltd and Allied Digital Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2026.

Omax Autos Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 186.9 at 05-May-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7250 shares in the past one month.

Indo National Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 414.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2965 shares in the past one month. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 12.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The Investment Trust of India Ltd jumped 17.45% to Rs 124.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 581 shares in the past one month.