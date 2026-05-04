Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 3438.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.72% to Rs 174.41 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos rose 3438.78% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.72% to Rs 174.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.88% to Rs 37.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.21% to Rs 484.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.