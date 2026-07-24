Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 48.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 121.99 croreNet profit of Omax Autos rose 48.46% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 121.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.9999.64 22 OPM %11.048.39 -PBDT17.9914.74 22 PBT13.7010.47 31 NP10.607.14 48
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