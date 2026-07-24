Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 48.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 121.99 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos rose 48.46% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 121.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.121.9999.6411.048.3917.9914.7413.7010.4710.607.14

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