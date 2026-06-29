Omaxe rallies after unveiling Rs 6,200-cr hospitality expansion plan

Omaxe zoomed 16.07% to Rs 88 after announcing its entry into the hospitality segment with plans to develop 19 hotels across five states over the next 4-5 years.

The company said it will invest approximately Rs 6,200 crore in phases to build around 5 million sq ft of hospitality assets across 13 cities, including key locations in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Of the planned hotels, 12 will be developed in Uttar Pradesh, including properties in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi and Vrindavan. Additional projects are planned in New Delhi, Faridabad, Ujjain, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Among the key developments is a 158-key Gateway Hotel by IHCL at The Omaxe State in Dwarka, New Delhi, being developed under a PPP model with the Delhi Development Authority. The company will also undertake transit-oriented hospitality projects in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with the state transport corporation. Omaxe said the expansion will strengthen its recurring income portfolio and target demand from business travel, leisure tourism, MICE activities, destination weddings and religious tourism. The company is in advanced discussions with hospitality operators for branding and management partnerships. Omaxe are mainly into the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial and retail purposes.