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Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 191.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 35.61% to Rs 348.52 crore

Net Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 191.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 148.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.61% to Rs 348.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 696.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 686.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 1253.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1560.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales348.52541.26 -36 1253.401560.99 -20 OPM %-57.94-19.60 --55.52-38.95 - PBDT-243.69-145.65 -67 -864.61-727.33 -19 PBT-253.74-157.25 -61 -899.12-764.02 -18 NP-191.30-148.32 -29 -696.86-686.00 -2

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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