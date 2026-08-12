Omaxe reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.91% to Rs 406.17 crore

Net profit of Omaxe reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 185.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.91% to Rs 406.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 282.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.406.17282.241.80-60.1013.01-220.885.13-228.090.90-185.75

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