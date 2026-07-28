OMDC to get environmental clearance for Odisha-based Belkundi Mine

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) said that the expert appraisal committee of the Environment Ministry has recommended the grant of environmental clearance to the company for the Belkundi mine in Odisha.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours today, the company stated that it has received a recommendation from the expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for grant of environmental clearance (EC) for the Belkundi Iron & Manganese Ore Mine in Odisha.

The project covers a land area of 1,276.79 hectares as per the record of rights, with mining activities restricted to 965.423 hectares.