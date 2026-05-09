Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit declines 80.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 70.99 crore

Net profit of Omega Interactive Technologies declined 80.65% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 70.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 658.82% to Rs 9.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 746150.00% to Rs 149.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.