Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 97.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 268.58% to Rs 77.55 crore

Net profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 97.29% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 268.58% to Rs 77.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.5521.047.5210.505.832.215.832.214.362.21

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