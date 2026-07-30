Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 97.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 268.58% to Rs 77.55 croreNet profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 97.29% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 268.58% to Rs 77.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.5521.04 269 OPM %7.5210.50 -PBDT5.832.21 164 PBT5.832.21 164 NP4.362.21 97
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