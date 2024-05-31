Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omni Ax's Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Omni Ax's Software reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 0.060.06 0 OPM %-300.000 --166.67-250.00 - PBDT-0.030 0 -0.10-0.15 33 PBT-0.030 0 -0.10-0.15 33 NP-0.030 0 -0.10-0.15 33

