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Omnitech Engineering consolidated net profit rises 43.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 148.72 crore

Net profit of Omnitech Engineering rose 43.19% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 148.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.82% to Rs 79.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.11% to Rs 511.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales148.72107.41 38 511.30342.91 49 OPM %33.4639.96 -33.4734.31 - PBDT52.0636.27 44 156.1494.71 65 PBT38.6026.34 47 107.9756.19 92 NP29.3120.47 43 79.3643.89 81

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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