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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omnitech Engineering consolidated net profit rises 470.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Omnitech Engineering consolidated net profit rises 470.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 61.48% to Rs 166.66 crore

Net profit of Omnitech Engineering rose 470.63% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.48% to Rs 166.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales166.66103.21 61 OPM %30.3725.70 -PBDT45.9518.05 155 PBT39.687.55 426 NP29.735.21 471

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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