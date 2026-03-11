Omnitech Engineering ends steeply higher after securing deal worth Rs 920 crore

Omnitech Engineering had zoomed 9.06% to end at Rs 209.45 after the company announced that it has secured a contract through master purchase agreement from Weatherford Products GmbH.

The total value of this contract is approximately $2,01,04,120 (excluding GST) per year for a period of 5 years, subject to terms and condition of the agreement. In INR terms, the total value of this deal would be around Rs 920 crore (excluding GST).

The total value of this contract represents around 35.52% of the companys full market capitalisation, which currently stands at Rs 2,590.18 crore.

Omnitech Engineering (OEL), promoted by Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh, is a key player in high-precision components and assemblies, serving global clients across energy, automation, and industrial equipment sectors. The company operates 3 strategically located facilities near Mundra Port, with exports contributing approximately 79% of revenue.