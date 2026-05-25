Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 2607.14% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net Loss of Omnitex Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2607.14% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.790.14 2607 4.223.19 32 OPM %-4.75-57.14 --18.48-4.70 - PBDT-0.111.88 PL 1.872.08 -10 PBT-0.111.88 PL 1.872.08 -10 NP-0.04-1.45 97 1.451.25 16

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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