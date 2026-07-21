One 97 Communications consolidated net profit rises 78.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.63% to Rs 2448.00 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications rose 78.86% to Rs 220.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 2448.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1918.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2448.001918.008.293.75378.00309.00247.00143.00220.00123.00

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