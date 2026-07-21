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One 97 Communications consolidated net profit rises 78.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.63% to Rs 2448.00 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications rose 78.86% to Rs 220.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 2448.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1918.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2448.001918.00 28 OPM %8.293.75 -PBDT378.00309.00 22 PBT247.00143.00 73 NP220.00123.00 79

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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