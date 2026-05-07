Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 184.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 184.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 2264.00 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 184.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 540.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 2264.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1912.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 553.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 659.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 8437.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6900.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2264.001912.00 18 8437.006900.00 22 OPM %5.83-4.60 -5.93-21.84 - PBDT305.00131.00 133 1336.00-795.00 LP PBT173.00-19.00 LP 768.00-1468.00 LP NP184.00-540.00 LP 553.00-659.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Microfin reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 1725.00% in the March 2026 quarter

EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story