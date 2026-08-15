One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 45.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 102.77 croreNet profit of One Global Service Provider rose 45.62% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 102.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales102.7787.83 17 OPM %18.6615.07 -PBDT19.1913.27 45 PBT19.0713.10 46 NP14.309.82 46
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