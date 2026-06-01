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One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 65.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales rise 141.27% to Rs 133.81 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 65.36% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 141.27% to Rs 133.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 276.29% to Rs 69.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 238.81% to Rs 498.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales133.8155.46 141 498.18147.04 239 OPM %18.1226.36 -18.6416.89 - PBDT24.6814.62 69 93.4825.63 265 PBT24.3414.33 70 92.8124.47 279 NP18.1911.00 65 69.5018.47 276

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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